What a wonderful gem to bring your remodeling dreams to life. In the heart of downtown Helena, experience a turn of the century marvel. It's one shell of a deal!This house has beautiful room structure and layout for the Victorian enthusiast. Waiting for the right owner to bring it back to life.
7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $175,000
