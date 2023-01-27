 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60-year-old Helena man charged with felony aggravated assault

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Aggravated assault and partner or family member assault series
Justin Lee Berns

A 60-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

An officer was dispatched Monday for a report of a citizen in need of assistance.

The complainant reported that Justin Lee Berns had assaulted an older woman on Jan. 21. The woman received substantial injuries including a punctured lung, three broken ribs and a bruised spleen, and was located in St. Peter’s Health, according to court reports.

The woman told authorities Berns punched her about 20 times before she called 911. She added that Berns "had previously had a traumatic brain injury and was an alcoholic," according to court reports. She stated that Berns would have episodes of angry outbursts he has no recollection of that sometimes became physical.

Law enforcement located Berns and he was taken into custody. He stated he didn’t recall the alleged assault on the night of Jan. 21, said officials.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

