 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $799,900

6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $799,900

This home is currently under construction with a targeted completion date in early December! The attached photos are from a previous similar build, but the finishes will be mostly the same. This home offers single level living with a spacious main floor that includes 9-foot ceilings and vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large windows, and access to the covered deck in the back to take in the incredible views! Kitchen features a gas range, extra-large pantry, and white quartz countertops. The primary bathroom includes a bubble tub and a walk-in tiled shower. All fixtures are oil rubbed bronze. Additional information regarding finishes and floorplan are available upon request. Contact Jesse Ennis at 406-531-5502, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana Democrats try to forge a path

Montana Democrats try to forge a path

This fall’s election will provide some insight about where Montana’s Democrats are headed and if their renewed focus on “kitchen table" issues will resonate with voters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News