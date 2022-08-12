6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $799,900

This home is currently under construction with a targeted completion date in early December! The attached photos are from a previous similar build, but the finishes will be mostly the same. This home offers single level living with a spacious main floor that includes 9-foot ceilings and vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large windows, and access to the covered deck in the back to take in the incredible views! Kitchen features a gas range, extra-large pantry, and white quartz countertops. The primary bathroom includes a bubble tub and a walk-in tiled shower. All fixtures are oil rubbed bronze. Additional information regarding finishes and floorplan are available upon request. Contact Jesse Ennis at 406-531-5502, or your real estate professional.