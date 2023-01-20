This new construction home is ready to move in! This home offers single level living with a spacious main floor that includes 9-foot ceilings and vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large windows, and access to the covered deck in the back to take in the incredible views! Kitchen features a gas range, extra-large pantry, and white quartz countertops. The primary bathroom includes a bubble tub, a walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet. Plenty of room to stretch out in the fully finished basement! All fixtures are oil rubbed bronze. Contact Jesse Ennis at 406-531-5502, or your real estate professional.
6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $749,000
