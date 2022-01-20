6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $610,000

Beautiful 6 bedroom 4.5 bath home on 2 acres in Jefferson City. Plenty of room for everyone in this home. Open kitchen dining and living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master suite with additional 2 bedrooms on the main floor. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs with large space and wood stove. Perfect bonus bedroom and bathroom over the garage. Look out the big picture windows to the gorgeous mountain views with recreation in all directions. The mature fruit producing apple trees and grape vines are a fun addition to the yard. 2 acres to spread out and enjoy complete with patio and fire pit. Reverse osmosis system in the kitchen, radon mitigated. Roof is 2 years old. Bus stop is at the entrance to Jefferson Heights. Clancy School, Jefferson High School Districts.