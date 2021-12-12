6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $975,000

Classic Craftsman executive home located in the prestigious Aspen Park subdivision of Mountain View Meadows. Custom features throughout including a butler's pantry connecting the formal dining room to the kitchen, solid 3/4 inch eucalyptus hardwoods or ceramic tile floors, a ledge stone gas fireplace with a craftsman style mantle and built-in cherry cabinets. Kitchen includes tiled granite countertops with ornate bullnose trim, a raised breakfast bar, Monogram stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and walk-in pantry. The lower level features a theatre area and a craftsman style wet bar with raised tile granite countertops, wine cooler, built-in refrigerator, and and custom designed back bar in mission oak. Fully landscaped lot with sprinkler system and so much more.