Are you cramped and need some breathing room? Here it is! This beautiful 6-bedroom home has a room waiting to give you that much-needed space. Three and a half bathrooms makes getting ready in the mornings that much easier. The white farmhouse kitchen, the fir accents throughout the home, an open floorplan, what more could you desire? You'll love having the option of two separate laundry hook ups, in the master closet, and upstairs in the laundry room. The expansive back yard lets everyone spread out and enjoy that fresh Montana air. Homes come partially landscaped, complete with underground sprinklers. Contact Marta Bertoglio 406.438.1772, Stephanie Martin 406.590.9825, or your real estate professional for more information.
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $794,900
