This kind of property doesn't come around every day! over 4,000 sq ft of living space and one of the biggest shops around! Seller says covenants here are pretty minimal- so you've got 11 acres to grow, play and have some animals!The basement has a separate entrance- there's a possibility for creating a duplex or an in-law suite (as county will allow). Basement already has sheetrock with 1 bedroom and a full bathroom almost complete. Backyard is fenced. This house has both a wood stove and a pellet stove in the basement for additional heat sources. Home also has central A/C!
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000
