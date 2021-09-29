 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000

6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000

6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000

This kind of property doesn't come around every day! over 4,000 sq ft of living space and one of the biggest shops around! Seller says covenants here are pretty minimal- so you've got 11 acres to grow, play and have some animals!The basement has a separate entrance- there's a possibility for creating a duplex or an in-law suite (as county will allow). Basement already has sheetrock with 1 bedroom and a full bathroom almost complete. Backyard is fenced. This house has both a wood stove and a pellet stove in the basement for additional heat sources. Home also has central A/C!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News