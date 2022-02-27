Spacious ranch-style home in Bridge Creek estates, offering 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! Beautifully designed floor plan with main level living and only a couple of steps from garage into home. Three bedrooms on main level, including owner's suite featuring 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Well-appointed kitchen and large living room with cozy gas fireplace and south-facing views. Sliding doors from dining area to covered patio overlooking fenced, landscaped, back yard. Sprawling lower level offers three conforming bedrooms, full bath, and a fabulous rec-room/media room. Natural gas forced air heat and central a/c for year-round comfort, and nearly a half-acre to provide some breathing room and space for outdoor relaxation and entertaining friends this summer!
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000
-
- Updated
