6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $565,000

3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a bonus room that can be used as a den/office that sits on 1/2 acres corner lot in North Valley. High quality finishes throughout this home. Granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, tiled bathrooms and beautiful gas fireplace. Custom light fixtures, a bathroom in every bedroom, and custom cabinetry really shows the quality of this well maintained home. Heart and soul put into the landscaping of this yard. Underground sprinklers, privacy fenced back yard as well as stamped concrete patio in front and back with pergola for privacy that will make for a relaxing setting all year round. Pantry in kitchen with an amazing island to eat or to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. ADA accessible home close to interstate and Jim Darcy School!

