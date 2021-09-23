6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $559,000

Welcome to 3848 Bossell Drive. Only minutes from town, this 6 bedroom, 2 bath, 2680 square foot home sits on 1.14 acres with no covenants! There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level. A large family room in the basement is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a detached 4 car garage along with a 60x40 shop with wood stove and heater along with one 12' and two 10' doors and mezzanine for storage! Enjoy relaxing on the large East facing front porch while taking in gorgeous mountain and lake views. There are 2 wells on the property- one for the house one for the lawn. Don't miss out on this rare, close-to-town home! (One basement bedroom non-conforming due to window size). Please call Kelly at 406-461-2901, or your real estate professional to set up a showing!