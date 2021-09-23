Welcome to 3848 Bossell Drive. Only minutes from town, this 6 bedroom, 2 bath, 2680 square foot home sits on 1.14 acres with no covenants! There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level. A large family room in the basement is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a detached 4 car garage along with a 60x40 shop with wood stove and heater along with one 12' and two 10' doors and mezzanine for storage! Enjoy relaxing on the large East facing front porch while taking in gorgeous mountain and lake views. There are 2 wells on the property- one for the house one for the lawn. Don't miss out on this rare, close-to-town home! (One basement bedroom non-conforming due to window size). Please call Kelly at 406-461-2901, or your real estate professional to set up a showing!
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.