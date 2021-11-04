 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $519,000

Well maintained home in popular neighborhood! Recently remodeled in 2019 to include quartz countertops throughout, appliances, all fixtures, sinks, carpet in primary bedroom and paint in many parts of the home. Other features include solid hickory hardwood flooring on the main level, stamped concrete in the basement, gas fireplace, solid wood doors, upgraded trim package, and a concrete shower in primary bathroom. Surround sound located on both levels and speakers run to both the main level primary bedroom and back covered deck. Backyard is fully fenced. Call Jeff at 406-461-0852, or your real estate professional.

