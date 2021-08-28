6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $455,000

Newly updated large spacious 6 Bedroom 3 Bath home with over the top concrete work. Sit on your front porch drinking you coffee in mornings. New paint, carpeting/flooring. Over sized Butlers pantry with connection for 2nd refrigerator. New roof on garage 2020. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Over sized parking in the back. Bring your family and enjoy this home! Not on North Star water system.