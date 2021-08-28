 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $455,000

6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $455,000

6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $455,000

Newly updated large spacious 6 Bedroom 3 Bath home with over the top concrete work. Sit on your front porch drinking you coffee in mornings. New paint, carpeting/flooring. Over sized Butlers pantry with connection for 2nd refrigerator. New roof on garage 2020. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Over sized parking in the back. Bring your family and enjoy this home! Not on North Star water system.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News