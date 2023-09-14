Perched high above Hauser Lake with 360 degree views of lakes and mountains, this mountain modern log home is the quintessential Montana retreat. Enjoy your coffee while watching the sunrise over Hauser Lake from the wrap-around deck and make sunset watching your favorite ritual at the firepit on your personal look out point. This home was the original ranch home for the surrounding 280 acres and it sits at the most prominent and desirable location in the area: on a private peninsula overlooking two lakes, the Helena Valley and the mountains to the North. Thanks to its cul-de-sac location, it feels remote yet is only 20 minutes from the Helena airport and downtown. With a private dock on Hauser Lake this home is the perfect playground for watersports in the summer, and close to skiing in the winter. The home has recently been updated and is move-in ready. So bring your toys and make your Montana dream a reality with this one-of-a-kind property. Don’t pass up checking out the virtual tour! Call Breena Buettner at 406-302-8257 or your real estate professional.