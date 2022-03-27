6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,450,000

Perched high above Hauser Lake with 360 degree views of lakes and mountains, this mountain modern log home is the quintessential Montana retreat. Enjoy your coffee while watching the sunrise over Hauser Lake from the wrap-around deck and make sunset watching your favorite ritual at the firepit on your personal inspiration point. This home was the original ranch home for the surrounding 280 acres and so sits at the most prominent and desirable location in the area: on a private peninsula overlooking two lakes and the Helena Valley. Thanks to its cul-de-sac location it feels remote yet is only 20 minutes from the Helena airport and shopping. With a private dock on Hauser Lake this home is the perfect playground for watersports in the summer, and close to skiing in the winter.