6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,350,000

Live and play at Hauser Lake! This beautifully kept and updated 6 bedroom log home sits on almost 8 acres of land with 800 feet of waterfront access and boat dock. Enjoy 360 degree views from your house or at your fire pit. The sunsets won't disappoint! The kitchen has been recently updated with high-end stainless appliances and granite counters. This house has a beautiful open floor plan both upstairs and down. Just minutes from downtown Helena, located just past the Causeway. Park all of your toys in either the attached 2-car garage or the second standalone 2-car garage with an attached horse shed/barn. House comes furnished and is ready for AirBnB! For more information or to schedule a private tour call Alice Santos at 406-439-8693 or your real estate professional.