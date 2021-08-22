6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,295,000

Live and play at Hauser Lake! This beautiful 6 bedroom log home sits on almost 8 acres of land on Hauser Lake minutes from Helena. This premier luxury listing could make for the perfect vacation home, VRBO, or your fabulous primary residence. Enjoy 360 degree views from the house and fire pit at lookout point. Walk the trail down to the lake and your boat dock. The sunsets won't disappoint! This house has a beautiful open floor plan and 3 fireplaces to give you a cozy Montana feel. Park all of your toys in either the attached 2-car garage or in the detached horse shed/barn. this house begs for entertaining guests! For more information or to schedule a private tour, call Alice Santos at 406-439-8693 or Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.