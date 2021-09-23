Reminiscent of a European Estate, this well built, gorgeous home sits on 3, fully fenced and irrigated acres just minutes from town! A canopy of trees greets you as you enter the property onto a stone driveway. Cooking for loved ones in the chefs kitchen will be a dream complete with Viking range, subzero fridge and soapstone sink. Enjoy your morning coffee from the light filled sunroom just off the master before you step inside your steam shower or jacuzzi tub. Main floor master suite and 4 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor. A sunken library flows through French doors onto the stone courtyard with lovely country views. Radiant floors throughout including the finished three car garage. Tenmile Creek flows directly adjacent to the property.
6 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,100,000
