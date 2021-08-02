Meticulous custom built home ...6 bedroom/3 Full Bath/ 2 half bath3 oversized car garage (1613 sq. ft!)Two master suites, 1 covered master bedroom patio, 2 beautiful fireplaces, Teak wood flooring, Double insulated media room, Soft close maple cabinets, Oversized closet in every bedroom,Lots of storage, Geothermal heating and cooling (has a/c through geothermal cooling), Outside you'll find mature landscaping Closed in garden area, 15 zone sprinkler system,Large covered patio for hosting guests, Bubbling fountain and firepit. And the list goes on and on. Roughly 15 minutes away from Helena and Canyon Ferry Lake. Call Dan and Cortney Senecal at 406-439-7557 or your real estate professional
6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $929,000
