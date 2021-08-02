6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $899,000

Beautifully updated 6 bedroom custom home with a fenced in area for the horses and a shop for the toys! Enhance your outdoor experience with elevated views of the Elkhorn mountains, established landscaping and comfortable seating areas for proper entertaining. Inside the home you will find thoughtful additions like a central vac system, bar area, gym space and a bonus hobby/storage room. This kitchen was recently updated to include a pot-filling station above the brand new 6 burner gas range and granite countertops on the way for installation! Photos will be updated after installation. Within a 20 minute drive from Helena/ the airport. Call Zentra Greiberis at 406-594-2470, or your real estate professional.