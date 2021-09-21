Beautifully updated 6 bedroom custom home with a fenced in area for the horses and a shop for the toys! Enhance your outdoor experience with elevated views of the Elkhorn mountains, established landscaping and comfortable seating areas for proper entertaining. Inside the home you will find thoughtful additions like a central vac system, bar area, gym space and a bonus hobby/storage room. This kitchen was recently updated to include a pot-filling station above the brand new 6 burner gas range and granite countertops on the way for installation! Photos will be updated after installation. Within a 20 minute drive from Helena/ the airport. Call Zentra Greiberis at 406-594-2470, or your real estate professional.
6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ramming a vehicle with his car and strangling his partner.
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 25-year-old Helena man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2017.
The 75 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Montana during the coming months, starting as soon as early October.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.