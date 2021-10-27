Beautiful Montana home has plenty of room for the entire family. This amazing Slate, Rock and Timber frame home gives you the Yellow Stone feel. This is a landscapers dream... Waterfall, Boulders, Firepit with professional landscaping. Pella Window with 3rd pane for intior blinds. This home is set up for geo thermo heating. Surround sound with may extras. Basement is ready for flooring and room for a 4th bathroom. 2nd Kitchen in the garage for making annual apple cider or processing... This home is quality....Don't miss this one. Buyer to verify square footage and all information.
6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $885,000
