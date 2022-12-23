 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Record is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $825,000

6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $825,000

This beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath 3682 sqft home in Canyon Ridge subdivision is situated on 1.46 acres with a large open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and huge windows to enjoy the incredible views & natural light! Kitchen has granite counter tops, an eat in island and large pantry. Master ensuite is complete w/walk-in closet, double vanity, granite countertop and walk in tile shower. Oversize laundry room with sink and cabinetry. Full walk out basement with 3 bedrooms, full bath and a huge family room. Backyard is landscaped and fenced. Contact Cherie @ 406.202.8264, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News