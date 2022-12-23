This beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath 3682 sqft home in Canyon Ridge subdivision is situated on 1.46 acres with a large open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and huge windows to enjoy the incredible views & natural light! Kitchen has granite counter tops, an eat in island and large pantry. Master ensuite is complete w/walk-in closet, double vanity, granite countertop and walk in tile shower. Oversize laundry room with sink and cabinetry. Full walk out basement with 3 bedrooms, full bath and a huge family room. Backyard is landscaped and fenced. Contact Cherie @ 406.202.8264, or your real estate professional.
6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $825,000
