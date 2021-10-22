 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $810,000

6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $810,000

6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $810,000

Don't miss this spacious over 4000 sq. foot ranch home in the popular Canyon Ridge subdivision of East Helena. Six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two fireplaces, laundry room on both floors and a wet bar in the basement with full size fridge/dishwasher. The basement could be used as separate living quarters. This home sits on over an acre with beautiful views. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News