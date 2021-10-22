Don't miss this spacious over 4000 sq. foot ranch home in the popular Canyon Ridge subdivision of East Helena. Six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two fireplaces, laundry room on both floors and a wet bar in the basement with full size fridge/dishwasher. The basement could be used as separate living quarters. This home sits on over an acre with beautiful views. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.
6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $810,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
The question of jurisdiction stems from an incident in which the hospital said its doctors were threatened and harassed by three public officials.
Montana is on pace for 2021 to soon eclipse the number of COVID-19 deaths it suffered in 2020, a year vaccines weren't available.
A Helena woman accused of helping to bring pounds of methamphetamine from Las Vegas into Montana admitted to a drug trafficking crime Tuesday.
Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Curt Stinson died Friday at St. Peter's Health.
- Updated
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir and its many nearby campgrounds experienced record high visitation this summer, along with record high misuse of some o…
It’s been a year since Dr. Tom Weiner and St. Peter’s Health parted ways, launching a very intense public battle between the hospital and the …
A 33-year-old Helena man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for assault with a weapon after another man was shot in the chest with a rubber bu…
ELKO, Nev. — A felon who served several years in prison for a 2010 shooting at a Las Vegas park has been arrested in Cascade as a suspect in a…