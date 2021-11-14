6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $795,000

Welcome Home to the best of both worlds. Unbelievable 360 degree expansive views of mountain vistas, valleys and the Helena skyline with the added luxury of an executive style home. Canyon Ridge Subdivision is one of the most sought after in the area. Whether you are looking for a home close to town or one near outdoor amenities, including Canyon Ferry Lake, Hauser Lake, golf courses, hiking trails, this fabulous home is for you. This expansive home has many extras including an open floor plan for entertaining in a chef's kitchen. Main floor living with a full basement and a second laundry room, an additional kitchen and a huge family room with a gas fireplace. 3 car garage plus huge shed w/ rollup door to park your toys.Back yard is fully fenced waiting for your landscaping touch.