6 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $495,000

You'll love the views from this 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the East Valley with over 3000 square feet. . Nestled on just over an acre . Huge family room, open concept floor plan. main floor master suite, walk in closets in all 4 bedrooms on the main floor and laundry on both levels. Plenty of room to spread out inside and out!! Just a quick drive to the lake from here! Please Call Jill Amsk at 406-439-0244 , or your real estate professional for more information.

