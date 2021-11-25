Beautiful home located in Montana City just minutes from Helena was once on the Parade of Homes 6 Bedroom 3 Bathroom. Wrap around Deck in the front and Back. Extra Kitchen for entertaining. Gas fireplace for those winter nights. Beautifully landscaped yard with a second tiny house that can be a art studio craft room or that ultimate MAN CAVE! Finish it your way. This home has beautiful views in the mornings and evenings. This is a must see. Call Diana Massey at 406-422-9888. or you real estate professional.
6 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $799,000
