6 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $3,900,000

Ever wonder what it would feel like to live on top of the world? On this 12 acre property with breath taking Montana views at every turn, you will find everything you need to make this your very own 'Castle on the Hill'. Not only will you find a luxurious main living space that offers geothermal heating and cooling, but you will also find a spacious garage, an expansive shop and barn, and a genial guest house. After a full day of exploring all this property offers, you won't be able to avoid the lull of the stand alone hot tub room. You can relax those tired muscles in a hot soak while simultaneously being immersed in the picturesque sights and sounds of the Big Sky state.