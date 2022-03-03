Here is your chance to own a little slice of the Montana City Community in the Moonlight Ridge Estates. This beautiful home resides on a couple of acres and is conveniently located outside of Montana City and I-15 makes its location very accessible to Helena's city limits or Butte and Great Falls. You will see the pride of ownership as you tour throughout this home's spacious floor-plan. Open concepts on both floors, which make this home great for entertaining guests. This home is designed around a main-level living concept with laundry room/mudroom off the garage and master bedroom with a walk-in tile shower. There is an additional bedroom or office space upstairs and 3 comfortable rooms downstairs. An inviting walkout basement with a great landscape to soak in the Montana view!
5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $929,900
