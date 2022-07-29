 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $869,000

5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $869,000

Here is your chance to own a little slice of the Montana City Community in the Moonlight Ridge Estates. This beautiful home resides on a couple of acres and is conveniently located outside of Montana City and I-15 makes its location very accessible to Helena's city limits or Butte and Great Falls. You will see the pride of ownership as you tour throughout this home's spacious floor-plan. Open concepts on both floors, which make this home great for entertaining guests. This home is designed around a main-level living concept with laundry room/mudroom off the garage and master bedroom with a walk-in tile shower. There is an additional bedroom or office space upstairs and 3 comfortable rooms downstairs. An inviting walkout basement with a great landscape to soak in the Montana view!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News