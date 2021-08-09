5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $829,000

Perched on a hilltop, take in the views from your stunning Montana City walkout ranch-style home! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house has the location, acreage, floor plan, and finishes that come together to make this an exceptional find. Sitting on 2 acres, this home offers main-level living with plenty of room to expand for friends and family. The main floor living room has windows that ideally frame the views as well as a beautiful fireplace to gather around. The living room flows into the dining room which opens out to the expansive deck and amazing views. The dining room flows right into the beautiful kitchen that is highlighted by tile backsplash, top-of-the-line appliances, an elegant island, and a roomy pantry. The main bedroom and ensuite bathroom is a retreat,