Here is your chance to own a little slice of the Montana City Community in the Moonlight Ridge Estates. This beautiful home resides on a couple of acres and is conveniently located outside of Montana City and I-15 makes its location very accessible to Helena's city limits or Butte and Great Falls. You will see the pride of ownership as you tour throughout this home's spacious floor-plan. Open concepts on both floors, which make this home great for entertaining guests. This home is designed around a main-level living concept with laundry room/mudroom off the garage and master bedroom with a walk-in tile shower. There is an additional bedroom or office space upstairs and 3 comfortable rooms downstairs. An inviting walkout basement with a great landscape to soak in the Montana view!
5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $819,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m.
No foul play is suspected.
A male armed with a gun robbed a Helena gas station early Tuesday, and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of property, police said.
A person of interest has been identified in connection with the Aug. 21 wildland fire starts near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena.
A new acting chief assumed the role on Monday.
A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a man whose vehicle was found on MaDonald Pass outside Helena.
Downtown Helena visitors looking to wet their whistles while enjoying the late summer sunshine will do well to visit the latest addition to Bl…
New C.R. Anderson Middle School Principal Kathleen Prody and new Kessler Elementary School Principal Riley Thatcher are getting ready for their schools to be filled with students, teachers and staff.
The Helena Fire Department is asking for the public’s help on two recent suspicious fires that occurred Sunday on the south side of Mount Helena near the Dump Gulch Trailhead.
The lawsuit alleges a quorum of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission conducted illegal meetings via email before considering controversial regulations.