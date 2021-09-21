5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $799,999

One of a kind house in Montana City District just a half mile south of South Helena. Mountain and city views. 5 bedrooms, huge master bedroom, bathroom, walk in closet - queen suite, office, large game room, finished walkout basement with full bathroom and access door, finished gas heated over size attached 3 car garage, mud room, breakfast bar, gas fireplace in living room, climate control for all floors and master bedroom, gas furnaces, Vertex energy star hot water heater for continuous hot water, wrap around deck, 2 air conditioners, underground sprinklers, fiber optic 5G internet, located at the end of the road, just a few minutes from interstate access. Guest house has an over sized 2 car garage, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, A/C. Listing Agent related to Sellers.