One of a kind house in Montana City District just a half mile south of South Helena. Mountain and city views. 5 bedrooms, huge master bedroom, bathroom, walk in closet - queen suite, office, large game room, finished walkout basement with full bathroom and access door, finished gas heated over size attached 3 car garage, mud room, breakfast bar, gas fireplace in living room, climate control for all floors and master bedroom, gas furnaces, Vertex energy star hot water heater for continuous hot water, wrap around deck, 2 air conditioners, underground sprinklers, fiber optic 5G internet, located at the end of the road, just a few minutes from interstate access. Guest house has an over sized 2 car garage, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, A/C. Listing Agent related to Sellers.
5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $799,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ramming a vehicle with his car and strangling his partner.
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 25-year-old Helena man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2017.
The 75 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Montana during the coming months, starting as soon as early October.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.