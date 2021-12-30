5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $649,900

MT City gem!! This one-owner home is surrounded by 30 acres of open space, has huge views, and is completely updated. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Gorgeous flooring, updated tiled master/basement baths, light fixtures, 3 car heated garage and the list goes on and on. The downstairs has an oversized family room with wet bar and granite countertops. There is a huge bonus room over the garage to be used as a 5th bedroom, office, playroom...you name it! When it comes to good bones, this home has a 2020 roof, '19 hot water tank and a '18 water softener and pressure tank. Quick 5 min drive into Helena! Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.