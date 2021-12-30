MT City gem!! This one-owner home is surrounded by 30 acres of open space, has huge views, and is completely updated. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Gorgeous flooring, updated tiled master/basement baths, light fixtures, 3 car heated garage and the list goes on and on. The downstairs has an oversized family room with wet bar and granite countertops. There is a huge bonus room over the garage to be used as a 5th bedroom, office, playroom...you name it! When it comes to good bones, this home has a 2020 roof, '19 hot water tank and a '18 water softener and pressure tank. Quick 5 min drive into Helena! Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A businessman embroiled in a longtime legal dispute with the state has filed a complaint against the Montana Department of Revenue, asking a U…
Bishop Desmond M. Tutu of South Africa, who died Sunday at age 90, came to Helena in late 1990 at the invitation of a Montana political satire…
Next month could mean a budding business plan blossoming into its full potential, or it could bring possible failure in a crowded industry.
Karmadillos Southwestern Cafe in East Helena is closing its doors for the foreseeable future on the final day of 2021.
A group of residents, business people and government and elected officials are seeking nearly $46 million to help with improvements to the Sil…
Araya Brown was wearing a white sweater and a white beanie, officials said Friday.
A 51-year-old man from Emigrant, Montana was arrested in Helena on suspicion of raping a girl younger than 16 years old.
Active COVID cases crept upwards over the last week as families travel and gather indoors for the holidays.
Montana is, on average, 4.66 inches behind in annual precipitation. The only years that have been drier were 1931, 1919 and 1952.
The White House announced that President Joe Biden had named Williams to USDA Montana state director for rural development.