Wonderful location at Montana City. This 5 bedroom - 3 bath house sits on 2 acres in Beacon Hills subdivision. Living room and 2 family rooms. Fully landscaped. Carport in addition to 2 car garage. 2 decks, large fenced yard. Area below the house is ready for a shop.
5 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $599,900
