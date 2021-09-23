5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $485,000

SPACE SPACE SPACE! Contemporary home on beautiful one acre site, partially fenced, with over 3422 square feet of living area. Beautiful kitchen with snack bar with unique counter top which all opens to the spacious family room with wood burning stove and dining area. French doors into living room and office/den or 6th bedroom on main level. Impressive wide stair case to master suite, laundry room and four additional bedrooms on upper level. Lincoln is a small community which often bustles with exciting activities like the Bike Rally, Poker Runs, parades, fireworks and lots more. Close to lakes, rivers, trails and mountains. Two car detached garage. Call Joetta Snow 406-439-3338 or your real estate professional.