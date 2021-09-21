 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $699,000

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION, NEW ASPHALT DRIVEWAY, AND FRESHLY PAINTED EXTERIOR TRIM. 3D YOUR AVAILABLE! Parade of Homes 2014 custom built home by J Davis Properties is now available in the coveted Meadowlark Subdivision of Jefferson City. Situated on 1.8 acres nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains w/ views pouring over the Elkhorn Mountain range. 4984 sq ft, 5 beds/3 bathes of well-appointed living w/ an impressive kitchen and butler's pantry, office den & laundry on main, rough sawn custom-cut flooring. Indulge yourself with in the master suite boasting a 5' x 5' walk in shower, luxurious 12'x14' walk in closet, gas fireplace & private exit to the back deck.

