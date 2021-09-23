5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $389,000

This home is located just minutes south of Helena with easy access to the highway for commuting,. The stick built 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2400 +\~ square foot home sits on 1.13+/- acres of land. Built in 1991, there has been many updates such as new paint, flooring, gas fireplace, and fixtures. The attached garage is finished an offers plenty of storage and parking. The home has its own well and septic.