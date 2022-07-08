5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $995,000

5 Bedroom 3 bath owners home, newer construction, on 3 Acres with a 2 bedroom 2 bath additional detached home. Both homes have 2 car garages. There's also a large detached shop that can easily fit 6 more cars or large RV. 11 garage spaces in all. Flat lot with valley views large yards and covered decks. Inside you'll find a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a vaulted ceiling that extends into the great room. Quality finishes throughout the home with tiled shower and floor in the expansive owners suite with custom vanity. High quality electrical work with can lighting throughout including decorative lighting and fixtures. Giant recreation room in lower level. Home is a true masterpiece. Second home brings in $1750 monthly rent