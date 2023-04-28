Montana living at its finest! Step inside & you're greeted by a grand foyer opening to the main living space. This room is expansive, with vaulted ceilings & massive windows that let in plenty of natural light. The flooring is a beautiful laminate hardwood & stone fireplace with built in book shelves. Just off the open concept living space, you'll find the first master bedroom. This room is spacious with views galore. Attached ensuite features a large tiled shower, double vanity, & an oversized master closet. If you're in need of some relaxation, head to the wet/dry sauna. Downstairs, there's a fully equipped theatre room & wine room, with plenty of storage for your favorite bottles. Nearby is the second master suite equipped with a private entrance to the patio. There's a spacious family room with full bar setup close to two bedrooms & one full bathroom. The outdoor space features a hot tub, massive deck, beautiful yard & more! Home is truly a masterpiece!