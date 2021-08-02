Views that make you feel you're on top of the world! Experience a lifestyle that embraces country living while close to all the conveniences of Helena. A masterpiece of design, this high quality Dick Anderson custom built home is a blend of elegance with a touch of original Montana features. Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast, it includes over 70 acres protected by a conservation easement and borders State lands. Hiking, trekking, biking, hunting, ATV riding all out your back door! Enjoy a relaxing soak at Broadwater Hot Springs and excellent dining at the Wassweiler both located right across the road. Spacious living area and the gorgeous natural rock gas fireplace combine to create a peaceful environment to sit back and enjoy the unparalleled mountain, valley and city views.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $975,000
