5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $975,000

A desirable 20 Acre countryside home located in Woodland Hills. This beautiful 3384 square foot home has 5 bedrooms (2 non-conforming) 2 full baths and a 3/4 bath. The master bedroom is an ensuite with 2 walk-in closets.Entertain guests in the lower level at the custom-built bar. The bar is made from blue pine with a live edge and a back-bar with beautiful matching custom cabinets. This home comes with a heated 2 car garage, and a 44'x48' shop, within the confines of the shop is a 34'x12' heated workshop. Of the 20 acres, this horse property has 10 cross fenced acres with a hay shed and stock tank. This property has mature trees in and around the yard with a view of the Helena Valley and Elkhorn Mountains. Call Kathy Church at 406-459-4127, or your Real Estate Professional