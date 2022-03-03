A desirable 20 Acre countryside home located in Woodland Hills. This beautiful 3384 square foot home has 5 bedrooms (2 non-conforming) 2 full baths and a 3/4 bath. The master bedroom is an ensuite with 2 walk-in closets.Entertain guests in the lower level at the custom-built bar. The bar is made from blue pine with a live edge and a back-bar with beautiful matching custom cabinets. This home comes with a heated 2 car garage, and a 44'x48' shop, within the confines of the shop is a 34'x12' heated workshop. Of the 20 acres, this horse property has 10 cross fenced acres with a hay shed and stock tank. This property has mature trees in and around the yard with a view of the Helena Valley and Elkhorn Mountains. Call Kathy Church at 406-459-4127, or your Real Estate Professional
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury has found a Helena man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting children.
A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12.
Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew natio…
Two former state officials said they are considering pushing for nonpartisan primary elections in Montana.
For those of you who already miss having Las Cozadoras at the Canyon Ferry Mini Basket, I have good news!
A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
A security camera at the Lakeside Distillery in Townsend captures Jake and Carolina Balliew approaching each other in the front room of their …
Andrew Cavanaugh of Belgrade pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
A newly formed group that seeks to promote home-grown growth and investing in Helena’s future monetarily and philosophically will have its fir…
The more than $60,000 covered the ACLU’s attorneys’ fees and other court costs.