Sprawling ranch style home with full walk out basement on 20+ acres of land just outside of Helena. (Possible to split the 20+ acres) This beautiful 3,404 square foot, 5 bed, 3 full bath home offers plenty of space for the growing family and can be converted into an in-law suite with the walk out basement. Providing complete main floor living, an eat-in kitchen & dining room, spacious principal rooms with large windows allowing abundant natural lighting & giving the home a fresh, open, and airy feel. The expansive, fully landscaped yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining; While looking over the amazing countryside views all around and walk out of the basement to a private hot tub (included).
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $950,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fundraiser is underway to aid a 22-year-old Carroll College nursing student who was paralyzed Dec. 27 when her truck hit some black ice, spu…
A 48-year-old Helena man admitted in federal court Wednesday to several crimes stemming from a scheme to defraud a bank of more than $1 millio…
A 58-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping children younger than 12.
Following the resignation of East Helena's last remaining police officer Tuesday, new Mayor Kelly Harris said he intends to make rebuilding th…
The first $6 million in tax revenue will pour into the HEART Fund, a substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery program.
St. Peter's Health's first baby of 2022, Cooper, was born to parents Jessica and Chad Allen of Helena at 8:10 a.m. Monday.
Banner Lee Boyd, 44, remains imprisoned on a 10-year sentence for assaulting a Miles City police officer on the night he was kicked out of a bar in July 2018.
After a big increase in 2021, the median sale price of a home in the Helena area is just shy of $400,000.
Despite the fact county crews cleared downed trees and removed a gate, public access to the remote Hughes Creek road remains blocked after the landowner placed a large excavator on the roadway.
Jeff Welsch: Once again, Montana State painfully learns first-hand what it’ll take to match the NDSU ‘machine’
What Montana State’s first appearance in the FCS Championship game in 37 years taught us is how wide the gap remains between the still-rising Bobcats and, ominously, the still-rising Bison.