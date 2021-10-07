Views that make you feel you're on top of the world! Experience a lifestyle that embraces country living while close to all the conveniences of Helena. A masterpiece of design, this high quality Dick Anderson custom built home is a blend of elegance with a touch of original Montana features. Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast, it includes over 70 acres protected by a conservation easement and borders State lands. Hiking, trekking, biking, hunting, ATV riding all out your back door! Enjoy a relaxing soak at Broadwater Hot Springs and excellent dining at the Wassweiler both located right across the road. Spacious living area and the gorgeous natural rock gas fireplace combine to create a peaceful environment to sit back and enjoy the unparalleled mountain, valley and city views.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
All local calls in Montana must be dialed with the 406 area code to connect beginning Oct. 24 due to changing federal regulations.
A 29-year-old Helena man was charged with multiple felonies following a shootout with police officers over the weekend.
Helena police received a call at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday of a person seeing a mountain lion in the area of Bull Run Drive and Gold Rush Avenue in …
Nearly 400 people gathered Saturday on the front lawn of the state Capitol to rally for women’s reproductive rights, not only on a national le…
At last, the Wilks brothers got what they wanted but money couldn’t buy: the guaranteed opportunity to hunt trophy elk on their ranch.
Approximately one month into the 2021-22 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting a variety of challenges for schools in Helena and Ea…
Beginning this week, the Helena Police Department will start a population survey of the deer within city limits.
Montana could reduce its total number of deer and elk hunting districts by nearly 28% and make significant changes to licenses and permits under an early proposal from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
In the coming months, the commission is expected to take up major changes to elk and deer regulations.
- Updated
A 27-year-old Clancy man was killed and four other people injured when the car he was driving struck a moose on Montana Highway 69 near Cardwell Sunday evening.