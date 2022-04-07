 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $900,000

Welcome to 3250 Westhaven Road. 20 minutes North of Helena and 10 minutes from White & Black Sandy, nestled on a private ridge in the North Hills, this 5 bedroom (+1 non-conf) 3 bath, 3480 sq ft house has so much to offer including 21.16 acres! Main level living offers two bedrooms and a bathroom on the West end, and a beautiful master suite with an attached spa-like bathroom on the East end; Master bathroom remodeled in Fall of '19. Open-floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living area. Dog bath located in the laundry room, right off the attached double car garage.

