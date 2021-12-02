Are you looking for the perfect horse property? Here it is! This custom built home with 20 acres has amazing views of the surrounding mountains, and Hauser lake. As you walk through the front door you will notice the quality and details that makes this a forever home. The main floor offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, custom kitchen with granite countertops, large dining room area with beautiful views with access to the back deck for entertaining your guests. Living room has a rocked wood fireplace for extra warmth during wintertime. Need to work from home? Don't miss the private office. Basement has 3 additional bedrooms plus quest quarters with their own bathroom. The 32x28 shop is equipped with a full bathroom with washer/dryer hookups and is fully
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a friend of the married couple requested a welfare check, the Helena Police Department responded to the apartment.
Three men incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center have been charged with assaulting a fellow inmate.
A Confederate monument removed by Helena city leaders several years ago will apparently remain in cobwebs despite offers from the group that d…
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Monday denied a request from a group that includes a newly hired oncologist at St. Peter’s Health…
What remains unknown is what would occur if the EPA ultimately declines to accept Montana’s narrative rule package as sufficient to meet requirements of the Clean Water Act.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is seeking a missing teen who was last seen in early November.
"The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less," the federal judge wrote.
A 60-year-old Helena man has been accused of firing a handgun at a woman as she was driving away.
Dozens of people stood Sunday on various corners of the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and Last Chance Gulch in a rally against a pending Dec.…
The price tag for Lewis and Clark County to keep nearly 60 horses confiscated June 1 from a breeding operation has hit $171,481, Sheriff Leo D…