5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $895,000

Sprawling ranch style home with full walk out basement on 20+ acres of land just outside of Helena. (Possible to split the 20+ acres) This beautiful 3,404 square foot, 5 bed, 3 full bath home offers plenty of space for the growing family and can be converted into an in-law suite with the walk out basement. Providing complete main floor living, an eat-in kitchen & dining room, spacious principal rooms with large windows allowing abundant natural lighting & giving the home a fresh, open, and airy feel. The expansive, fully landscaped yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining; While looking over the amazing countryside views all around and walk out of the basement to a private hot tub (included).