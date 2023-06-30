Don't miss out on this gorgeous home. Built in 2019 this home is immaculate and every detail has been paid attention to. Walking in the front door into the main living area you are drawn in by the floor to ceiling stone fireplace and the gorgeous circle sawn floors. The kitchen with it's beautiful mission style cabinetry with slow close doors and drawers, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances makes you feel like you are at home immediately. Natural light washes through the house highlighting the backyard and large composite deck beckoning you to entertain family and friends or just spend some quiet time enjoying the beauty. The main level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath on one side of the house allowing for privacy in the master suite on the opposite side. The custom touches are carried throughout the master suite with tile floors, a soaking tub, tile shower, and water closet. Downstairs offers an additional 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, office, and large family room.