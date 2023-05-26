Contemporary living and creative styling take center stage in this upper Westside property. The 5-bedroom property is perched on a hillside with views of the surrounding hills and mountains. A contemporary staircase commands your attention the minute you step inside. At the top, you will find a great room with formal dining, living, and a deck outside to enjoy early mornings and late evenings in the shade. Hardwood floors with a tile kitchen mix the perfect blend of warmth and an industrial aesthetic. The owner's suite has a large en-suite bath with a beautiful tile shower and double vessel sinks. A large walk-in closet leads to the adjoining laundry room for easy living. 2 additional bedrooms and a generous guest bath complete the upstairs. In the lower level, you'll find a large family room area with a small bar. 2 more bedrooms and another large guest bath complete the picture. Enjoy living just minutes from Mount Helena trails and the VA as you back up to Prickly Pear Land Trust!