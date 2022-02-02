If these walls could talk... they would tell you about the ICF construction of basement and main floor walls! What is ICF? ''Insulating Concrete Forms'' which translate into energy efficiency. Lovely farm house style home with over 4000 Sq Ft of living space and great views of the Colorado Gulch area from the amazing wrap around deck. Sunrise and sunsets are quite spectacular from this home. Additional rooms include an office that is just off the front entry and features french doors into the living room, providing that perfect ''work from home'' office space that is easily accessible. An additional non-conforming (no closet) guest room is in the basement. The 2nd floor is the perfect sleeping space with 4 bedrooms and a full bath. This home is not only spacious, it is all very...
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $800,000
